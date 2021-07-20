Anupamaa, July 20, 2021, Written Update: Anupama prepares burgers

Vanraj is tensed over the fear of losing his very first customer after they place a order from a menu. Anupama comes to the rescue. Read on to know more.

At the start of the episode, we see that Anupama gets her first student, and soon she has a bunch of students who are willing to join her dance academy. Kavya, on the other hand, creates drama and tells Vanraj to shut down the cafe as there won't be any customer visiting the cafe. Kavya tells him that customers only enter when they see people inside the hotel/cafe. Listening to this, Anupama comes up with an idea and tells every family member to take a seat and act as if they are the customers. Kavya again tries to humiliate Anupama.

Soon, a couple enters the cafe and is blown looking at the decor and the interiors. Soon they place a order, but the burger which they ordered wasn't available on the menu. Vanraj is tensed over the fear of losing his very first customer. Anupama, looking at the situation tells the couple to wait for 5 mins as their keto burger will be ready. All the family members are confused as to how will Anupama cook the dish. Vanraj asks her about how will she do it, and in the response, she tells him that she had prepared the burger previously for her daughter's friends. Kavya is sure that Anupama will fail in this task.

Anupama within 5 minutes prepares the dish and presents it to the couple. The couple loves the dish and also places a order for 8 more burgers. Vanraj is very happy and thanks Anupama for his first income.

While leaving, Vanraj asks Anupama if she will she be his friend. He also tells her that he could not become a good husband to her but will try to be a very good friend. Anupama accepts his friendship and both are very happy.

We have to wait to see what happens ahead in dance studio and the cafe.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

