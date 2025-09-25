Anupamaa leads TRP rankings in week 37, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah slips from Top 5

Another week is about to end, and the TRP report is here. There have been some shifts in the rankings of the shows. While Rupali Ganguly’s show Anupamaa continues to rule the TRP charts, the shocker is that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is not in the top 5. Want to know which show replaced this one, and which other shows hold a spot in the top 5? Then keep scrolling!

1. Anupamaa – 2.4

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly as the lead, continues to reign. No one has been able to dethrone it from the first spot. Not even Ektaa Kapoor’s big show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. This week, it again boasts a TRP rating of 2.4.

2. Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Surprisingly, Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyaya’s family drama Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has seen a jump in spots after weeks. This week, it's in the second spot with a TRP rating of 2.2.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This Rajan Shahi show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is the longest-running on television and has been running for generations. The show that gave Hina Khan fame on television is still among the top favorites of fans. This week, it received a rating of 1.9.

4. Tum Se Tum Tak

Sharad Kelkar’s new show has managed to impress the viewers and grab a spot in the top 5. It is now in the fourth spot and is performing decently well in terms of TRP. This week, the show has received a rating of 1.8.

5. Udne Ki Aasha

This Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon starrer has dethroned the much-loved Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the top 5 spot. Udne Ki Asha made a re-entry in the top 5 with a TRP rating of 1.7.

These shows are followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Vasudha, Mangal Lakshmi and Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki.

