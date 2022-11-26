Anupamaa: Nimrit decides to abandon Dimple; Latter breaks ties with him

Anupama questions Nimrit about why he stood with his bags. He says he’s leaving as he’s getting calls from his family. Anupama asks him to inform his family. He replies that he’s unlikely to return soon. Kinjal gets ready to go to the office. Kavya also informs Baa and Bapuji that she’ll resume her work soon and Vanraj also reached Mumbai for his job interview. Bapuji asks Kinjal not to worry about Arya. Toshu gets ready to tell them that he's going to work as Kinjal offered him a job. Baa yells at him asking if he will work under his wife.

Kinjal tells her that she offered him the job and didn't force him. Kavya asks Baa what's the problem. Baa tells her that husbands can't handle wives dominating them. Bapuji tells her it's not necessary there will be a repeat of things. Anupama scolds Nimrit for abandoning Dimple. Nimrit tells them he doesn't want to be great like them. Pakhi tells a neighbour the Shah family doesn't support her. Baa tells that lady to not believe Pakhi. Kavya calms Baa down. A man gives an envelope to Kavya.

Dimple asks Nimrit to go

Nimrit tells Anupama and Anuj that he doesn't want to fall into a legal trap and he can't put his family in trouble. Anupama tells him he should support his partner. Nimrit yells saying he doesn't even feel like touching Dimple, who then comes out and tells them to let him go. Kavya opens the envelope to find a note saying "do not support or you will regret". Dimple tells Nimrit to look at her. He bends his head. She reminds him of his oaths taken during the wedding. She tells him that if Anupama and Anuj weren't there, he wouldn't have even taken her to the police station. She throws her bangles at him and tells him that she doesn't want a husband like that. She throws the mangalsutra away and tells him it was precious jewelry but he made it worthless.