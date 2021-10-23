Anupamaa, October 2021, Written Update: Anupama takes a stand for her friendship

As the episode starts, Anupama prays so that she will be able to keep her emotions in control as she speaks her heart. Anupama says that there is nothing wrong with her relation with Anuj and it's their outlook that has to change. As Leela tells her this isn’t America where she can have this sort of relation, Anupama reminds her the relation between Krishna and Draupadi. As one of them tells her she can’t do these things in their colony, she asks them where they were when Kavya was a usual visitor of the colony. She asks them why it is always women who are brought under judgement and not men.

Anupama supports Anuj and tells Leela how pure his heart is and Leela mocks her for it. She reminds Leela that if Anuj wanted, he could have destroyed the entire family and we could do nothing but watch it. She tells them the only crime Anuj has committed is supporting her while no one was there. She tells Leela that she won’t tolerate, anymore insults towards Anuj from her. She asks Leela, how can she assassinate a woman's character, being a woman herself. Anupama gives Leela an ultimatum that she won’t take anymore insults from her and she will live her life the way she wants. Everyone applauds Anupama for her courage.

Anupama takes a selfie with Anuj to celebrate their victory. Vanraj is annoyed and as he is about to leave, she asks everyone to come with her and she takes everyone to the Raavan Dahan. As she and Anuj conduct the Raavan Dhana, she reminds everyone, this the reminder that good shall always prevail over evil. Anuj returns home and he is unable to control his emotion as he recalls how Anupama stood up for him. As the episode ends, Anupama goes to sleep in peace.

We have watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

