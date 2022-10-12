Anupamaa: Pakhi goes to meet Adhik by misleading Vanraj
All the women reach a resort and Rakhi asks them to hand over their phones as she doesn’t want them to be disturbed by their husbands. Anupama says she needs to remind Anuj to explain his routine. Rakhi tells they already heard her telling him his routine repeatedly. Anuj calls her and Anu comments that her parents love each other a lot. Anuj says he’s missing her and Anupama answers in monosyllables.
Anuj asks her to say that she loves him. Anupama shyly says that she loves him. All of them tease her. They create chits to select roommates. Men cook for themselves and enjoy their own party. Vanraj says he knows how to prepare only tea. Ankush asks what he does all day then. Vanraj tells he does things that Ankush doesn’t do which angers the latter. Anuj says they will prepare snacks as they can order food from outside. They all agree with him.
Pakhi tells Vanraj that she is going to her friend’s house to finish her college project and he can drop her off if he wants to. He asks her to go in an auto but asks her not to betray his trust. She promises and leaves. Pakhi happily leaves and texts Adhik.
Baa doesn’t want to share the room with Rakhi. Kinjal and Anu announce the roommates. The men decide to cook and complain about how difficult it is to chop the vegetables. Samar tells they should surprise the ladies by sending them photos. Bapuji mentions how women like the efforts men put into cooking for them. Rakhi shows men’s pictures to all ladies. Ladies ask why is she having the phone. Anupama requests Rakhi to give her the phone to call Pakhi. She calls her and Pakhi gets nervous seeing Rakhi’s call. Adhik says Anupama must’ve called from Rakhi’s number. Pakhi calls back and yells at Anupama questioning her if she doesn’t trust her. Anupama says she can hear vehicle sounds in the background and asks her not to do anything she wouldn’t approve of.
