Anupamaa: Pakhi goes to meet Adhik by misleading Vanraj

All the women reach a resort and Rakhi asks them to hand over their phones as she doesn’t want them to be disturbed by their husbands. Anupama says she needs to remind Anuj to explain his routine. Rakhi tells they already heard her telling him his routine repeatedly. Anuj calls her and Anu comments that her parents love each other a lot. Anuj says he’s missing her and Anupama answers in monosyllables.

Anuj asks her to say that she loves him. Anupama shyly says that she loves him. All of them tease her. They create chits to select roommates. Men cook for themselves and enjoy their own party. Vanraj says he knows how to prepare only tea. Ankush asks what he does all day then. Vanraj tells he does things that Ankush doesn’t do which angers the latter. Anuj says they will prepare snacks as they can order food from outside. They all agree with him.