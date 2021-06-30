Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa warns Kavya about creating a rift in the family

The upcoming episode of Anupamaa will witness some high voltage drama due to Kinjal’s changed behaviour.

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma, has been one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The family drama has been ruling the TRP charts since its inception and has managed to keep the audience intrigued with its intriguing storyline. So far, we had seen Kavya (played by Madalsa) had married Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) and the couple is now staying with the Shah family. While Kavya is unhappy with Anupama (played by Rupali) staying with the Shah family, she has been in a revenge mode and is trying to create friction in the family.

On the other hand, Rakhi was also seen blasting at the Shah for making Kinjal work in the kitchen. However, everyone took a stand against her saying they all have been helping with the household chores. To this, Kinjal felt that they all have ganged up against her and have been accusing her of something she has not done. But Anupama had somehow managed to assure her that she will not let her go through any pressure. Now, in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, while the Shahs are waiting for Kinjal, she will come home with Kavya. Anupama, who is also tensed, will tell her that nobody had food in the house because she wasn’t home yet. However, Kinjal will reply very rudely to her. Seeing this Anupama will be seen warning Kavya to not create a rift between her family as she feels Kinjal was influenced by her.

It will be interesting to see how Kavya will react to Anupama’s warning. Will she come up with another nasty plan against the Shah family?

Also Read: Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly was an onscreen lover of THIS co actor’s father in law; Details inside

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×