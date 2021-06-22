Anupamaa SPOILER ALERT: Maid insults Baa; Anupama asks Kavya to remove her

The show Anupamaa is one of the most-watched serials currently. The makers are bringing in new twists to the show.

The popular show Anupamaa is getting interesting with each passing day. The Shah house is witnessing new drama everyday as Vanraj, his new wife Kavya and ex-wife Anupama all are staying under one roof. While the new full-time maid is adding fuel to the fire, on other hand, Kavya is feeling insecure about Vanraj as he still talks to Anupama. However, in the recent episode, we saw that when Vanraj informs Kavya about the job at the café, she asks him to not take it as it will be embarrassing for her.

But when Vanraj tells her that Baa, Babuji and even Anupama supported him in this decision, she loses her temper. She also asks him to use his brain instead of consulting an illiterate Anupama. This angers Vanraj and he leaves the room. He goes to have tea with his family, and when his son Paritosh brings some samosa and kachori, he takes it from Anupama, leaving Kavya more annoyed. The next day, Baa gets upset as the maid continues to sleep while she is performing puja. Anupama then asks her to sleep somewhere else, but the maid talks rudely to Baa and insults her.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see more drama unfold as Anupama will tell Kavya that the maid cannot live in the house as she is creating a problem for everyone. Will Vanraj support Anupama's decision? What will Kavya do now?

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma are seen in the show among others.

Credits :Pinkvilla

