Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Nandini and Vanraj surprise Samar with special birthday gifts

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa starrer Anupamaa has been all about an intriguing storyline and a great ensemble of cast. The show has managed to keep the audience entertained since its inception and has also been ruling the TRP charts as well. Amid this, the popular family drama has been witnessing some high voltage drama of late as Kavya (played by Madalsa) has been trying to create a rift in the Shah family post her wedding with Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu). However, Anupama (played by Rupali) has been trying hard to protect her family.

Now in the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, as Shah family is planning to throw a surprise birthday party for Samar. For this, they will pretend to have forgotten his birthday which in turn leaves him quite upset. While he will expect his ladylove Nandini to remember his birthday, he will be disappointed again only to know that she has a surprise for him. Nandini will pretend to have got her ankle twisted and when Samar will help her reach her home, she will surprise him with a cupcake. This isn’t all. As a special gift, she will also get a LOL tattoo on her wrist for him.

On the other hand, the Shah family will also surprise him with a party and everyone will be seen grooving to ‘Chote Tera Birthday Aaya’. Meanwhile, Vanraj will be seen gifting a guitar to Samar. While Vanraj will get emotional about remembering Samar’s birthday for the first time, Kavya will be quite upset with Vanraj for not discussing about Samar’s gift with her. But this isn’t all. Anupama will also be seen trying to convince Baa to give a nod for Samar and Nandini’s wedding as the former’s birthday gift.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Baa will pay heed to Anupama’s request and will give permission for Samar and Nandini’s wedding. Also, Anupama tells Kavya that when one becomes a mother, they start to prioritise their kids before anything in the world. We wonder how will this affect Kavya.

