Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Vanraj and Anupama come together once again to save their cafe & academy

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is currently one of the most successful shows on the Indian television. The family drama has managed to win hearts with its intriguing storyline and the way the story has developed over the months. So far, we saw, Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu) and Anupama (played by Rupali) had come together to open a café and academy. However, Kavya (played by Madalsa) isn’t really pleased by their reunion and she keeps provoking Vanraj against Anupama.

In fact, as Anupama’s dance academy gets more popular, Kavya instigates Vanraj again following which he gets into an argument with Anupama. In fact, as the media arrives to interview Anupama saying that they are setting a new example of friendship, Vanraj refused to talk about it and asked them to leave. Amid this, another trouble awaits Vanraj and Anupama as they get a notice to pay property tax of Rs 20 lakhs within a month. While Vanraj decides not to share the news with Anupama, she will get hold of the notice and the duo will decide to pay the amount together.

Meanwhile, Rakhi will be seen putting them down for not having enough money to save the café and academy. However, she does extend help to Vanraj and Anupama. Now it will be interesting to see if the duo will take her help or will find themselves another way to save their academy and café. Clearly, Anupamaa is coming up with some high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes.

