Anupamaa spoiler: Anupama & Anuj dance at the reunion; Vanraj gets jealous

In the latest episode, we see that Anupama is enjoying the attention she is getting at the reunion. And to add to it, she met Anuj Kapadia who seems to be in love with her. Looks like it was a one-sided love from his end and he is still waiting for Anupama. At the reunion party, Anuj sings and plays the guitar while the others ask Anupama to accompany him in dancing. The duo dance to ‘Ankhiyon se goli maare’ and Anupama soon notices Vanraj and Kavya standing in the crowd.

Kavya questions Anupama on not telling the family about knowing Anuj Kapadia, but Anupama said that she didn't remember him at all. Meanwhile, Vanraj remembers Devika once telling his kids that there was a guy in college who was crazy about Anupama's dance. He asks her if it is the same guy. Later, Devika introduces Anuj to Vanraj and Kavya. An excited Kavya even gets a selfie clicked with him. After they leave, Anupama too bids adieu to them. Though Anuj insisted on dropping her, Anupama refused to take any help.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupama remembers the college reunion and dances her heart out again at home. Also, Anuj's father asks him if he met Anupama at the reunion. Meanwhile, Kavya tells Vanraj that they need to take advantage of Anupama's friendship with Anuj, and Anuj too vows to help Anupama. To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

