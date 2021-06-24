Anupamaa SPOILER: Anupama saves Kavya from falling; Will she blame her for spoiling Vat Savitri puja?

Kavya is adamant to throw Anupama out of the house. And she is not leaving any chance in insulting her. What will happen during the Vat Savitri festival?

The Star Plus’s show Anupamaa is riding high on success. The makers are bringing in new twists and turns and it is keeping the audience hooked to their television screens. The show is currently showing major drama in the Shah house and all credits go to Kavya who is constantly creating problems in everyone’s life. She is blaming Anupama for all the things. To note, Kavya is now married to Vanraj Shah. And as per the current track, the family is prepping for the Vat Savitri festival.

The ladies in the Shah family are gearing up for Vat Savitri puja, and Anupama confides in Baa that now she will never get an opportunity to get dressed up again. But Kavya takes this as an opportunity to insult her. She asks her to go to her mother's house because she will get jealous of seeing her and Vanraj together and will also cast an evil eye on them. And will also cast an evil eye on them. But Anupamaa tells her that she is not like her and would never eye another woman's man.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Baa, Kinjal, and Kavya get ready for the festival and are performing puja near a tree. While doing the puja, Kavya was about to fall but Anupamaa saves her at the right time.

Will Kavya make an issue out of it? How will the puja end? To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa". The show features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles. Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh are also seen in pivotal roles.

