Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya gets upset with Vanraj and Shahs for celebrating Makar Sankranti without her

Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead, has been winning hearts with its impressive storyline. The family drama has come up with mind-boggling twists and it has managed to keep the audience intrigued. So far, we saw that Kavya (played Madalsa Sharma) has returned to the Shah family and she is quite upset with them for not being concerned about her. She is disappointed with the fact that they chose to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival without her.

This isn’t all. She also questioned Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu Pandey) for misbehaving with Nandini and takes a jibe at him for messing up relationships. This isn’t all. Kavya even told Vanraj that her absence was his best New Year gift and questioned his proximity with Malvika. While Anupama (played by Rupali Ganguly) is also present on the spot she too faced the brunt. But looks like Kavya’s behaviours towards Anupama didn’t go down well with Anuj (played by Gaurav Khanna). In the coming episode, Anuj will ask Anupama to maintain a distance from Vanraj and his problems.

On the other hand, while Kavya has raised eyebrows over Vanraj and Malvika’s equation, the latter will decide to support him irrespective of the situation. Meanwhile, Nandini will be seen telling Kavya that they should go back to the US. Looks like Anupamaa is set to witness some interesting turn of events which will make the plot even more exciting. Let us know your views about the ongoing track of Anupamaa.