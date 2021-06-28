Anupamaa SPOILER: Kinjal gets irritated with Baa constantly comparing her to Anupama; Kavya adds fuel to fire

Baa is dissatisfied with the work of Kinjal and keeps comparing her to Anupama. Kavya takes advantage of the situation and calls up Rakhi, telling her that she is being tortured.

The show Anupamaa is presently one of the most popular shows on Indian television sets. The show has a wide range of fans, owing to its intriguing plot and interesting twists and turns. It has a gamut of talented actors including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Alpana Buch, and others. The present plot of the show is full of sparks as Vanraj’s present, and ex-wife is staying under the same roof. It is shown that Kinjal is managing work and house chores in the Shah house as Anupama had to tend to her mother.

It is shown that Anupama’s mother is unwell so she has to take care of her as well as the house. She ensures that Kinjal does not feel pressured and can focus on her work. Everyone in the house including Baa, Babuji, and Pakhi assists Anupama with the housework. Baa asks Kinjal to make few chapatis for Babuji, Kavya seizes the opportunity to tell Kinjal that having a maid would have been convenient. While she makes chapatis, Baa asks her to make it as Anupama makes.

For breakfast also, she made something and told Baa that it is as per the instructions given by Anupama, but Baa does not believe her and puts it away. Later she makes tea for Baa, but she says that it is less boiled, hearing which Kinjal gets irritated. She starts arguing with Baa, telling her to not compare her with Anupama and appreciate her efforts. She adds that she cannot do all the household chores as she has a lot of office work.

Anupama overhears Kinjal arguing with Baa, and she gets upset with Kinjal. Kavya comments that within a short span of time, Kinjal has started calling her Anupama instead of mummy. Kavya also spikes up more drama by calling up Rakhi and telling her that the Shah family is making Kinjal do all the household work.

In the upcoming episode, it will be Rakhi coming to the Shah house and threatening to put them in jail for torturing her daughter. The reaction of the Shah family over the allegation will be seen in the upcoming episodes.

Also read- Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya gets jealous of Anupama as she serves food to Vanraj; Tells her to stay away from him

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×