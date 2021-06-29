Anupamaa SPOILER: Rakhi Dave threatens the Shahs; Anupama apologises to Kinjal

Kinjal’s attitude upsets everyone at home but she does not realize her mistake. Her mother Rakhi threatens Shahs to put them behind bars, hence Anupama apologizes to Kinjal.

The show Anupamaa has been topping the charts for the past many weeks owing to its strong storyline and unexpected twists. The cast of the show is also working spectacularly and people are fans of the leads of the shows, Anupamaa and Vanraj. The recent plot of the show involves the argument between Baa and Kinjal, which makes everyone in the Shah house upset with her. It is shown that Anumpama’s mother is not well, so she is tending her. Hence, she asks Kinjal to assist in the household chores.

But problems arise when Baa is not satisfied with her and compares her to Anupama, which irritates her. In her frustration, she speaks against Anupama, which shocks everyone because she has always been supportive of her. Kinjal does not realize her mistake as she feels that she has not done anything wrong, so Paritosh tries to talk to her but to no avail.

Kavya takes advantage of the situation and calls up Rakhi to tell her everything. Rakhi Dave immediately comes to their home and accuses the Shah’s for making her daughter do house chores, and threatens to put them behind bars for torturing her. In the upcoming episodes, we will be seeing Anupama apologising to Kinjal and promising her to not let her become another Anupama.

It will be interesting to know if and when Kinjal will realize her mistake. We will also see how Anupama will manage her home and the situation.

The popular show is produced under the banner of Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. and features poignant actors including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

