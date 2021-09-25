Anupamaa SPOILER: Vanraj is jealous of Anupama boarding the flight with Anuj

The entry of Anuj Kapadia in the show has brought a major twist in the story of Anupamaa. Anupama signs the agreement with him. Now it is seen that Anuj unknowingly fulfills Anupama’s childhood dreams of flying by air and seeing the sea closely. The episode starts with Anupama bidding farewell to the family. Vanraj wishes her all the best and Anupama senses his jealousy and tells him that she would have been happy if he had actually meant it. Kavya also taunts her as she says have fun with Anuj, to which she quips "I will".

In another scene, Anuj’s car breaks down on the way to airport, so Anupama calls him and gives him a lift to the airport. Later, Samar tells everyone that Anupama slipped at the airport and Vanraj taunts saying the first thing she would have done then is to check her sandals. Later, Babuji tells the kids that Vanraj is stuck between his ego and his heart and he wishes that someday the heart wins.

Anupama and Anuj board the flight and Anupama asks Anuj why he bought a business class ticket for her.