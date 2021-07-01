Anupamaa SPOILER: Vanraj requests Anupama to fix her relationship with Kinjal

Anupama is one of the favourite shows of many people. It features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma in the lead role.

The show Anupamaa is already witnessing a high voltage drama. Kavya, who is recently married to Vanraj, is creating all problems for Anupama. She only wants her and other family members to leave the house so that she can live with Vanraj alone. But her husband Vanraj loves his family a lot and is not ready to leave them. He also knows that the problems are created by Kavya and he, every time, warns her but she pays no heed. Recently, we saw how she added more fuel to the fight between Kinjal and Anupama.

The rift between Anupama and Kinjal is painful yet interesting to see. Kinjal is upset with the whole family but Anupama does not let it happen. She ensures Kinjal had something before she goes to bed. The next day too, Anupama makes her favourite breakfast but Kinjal gets a call from her office and leaves without having breakfast. Anupama gets very upset seeing this. Later, Kavya asks Kinjal to come for dinner with her and they both come home late. Everyone at home was worried for them and Vanraj tells them that they should have at least informed anyone once.

But Kinjal asks them why they are not questioning Anupama when she also comes late. Samar speaks for his mother and tells her that she had gone to the hospital and they knew she would be late. Later Vanraj tells Anupama that he doesn't want their home to break like this again and asks her to fix everything including her relationship with Kinjal because Kavya doesn't listen to him.

Kavya sees all this and taunts them that her husband and his ex-wife are always found talking to each other. Anupama later warns her to not try to create differences between her family otherwise the consequences will be bad. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kinjal apologizes to Anupama. But a new problem finds its way in the Shah family. How will the family deal with it?

