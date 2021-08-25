Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama arranges loan amount; Makes a deal with Rakhi

The audience recently saw Anupama becoming a victim of bank fraud in the show. Everyone from Baa, Vanraj to Kavya, Paritosh criticised her for being so careless and asked her to get them out of the problem all by herself. In fact, Kavya went on to call her illiterate and dumb and even asked Vanraj to not help her in this. Anupama was looking very tensed and was unable to think how to solve the problem. With no solution left, she went to Rakhi Dave for help.

She asked her to loan her Rs 20 Lakh so that she can help her family get out of the mess. Rakhi promises to give her the money but she wants something in return. Anupama agrees to the deal Rakhi asked her for. The next day, everyone is shocked to see Anupama dressed up to celebrate Rakshabandhan. But she tells them that she has managed to clean up the mess that she created. Vanraj still couldn't believe that Anupama was able to arrange Rs 20 Lakh in one night.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Rakhi surprises the Shahs by visiting them, but Anupama gets uncomfortable with this. Rakhi, however, promises her that she won't tell anyone anything. What is the deal that Anupama agreed to? How will the family react when they find it out?

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

