Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama asks Paritosh to move to the penthouse; Babuji reveals his decision

In the recent episodes of the popular daily soap Anupamaa, it is shown that Pakhi has been creating chaos in the house. She disrespects everyone and calls Kinjal and Nandini clones of Anupama. She also calls out Anupama for showing how great she is. She fights with her mother and asks her to stay away from her dress and warns her to not attend her school function. Pakhi also says that she will not perform on the stage if she sees her in the function. Kavya also takes her side and blames Anupama.

Seeing Pakhi hurts Anupama, but she keeps her calm and accepts what Pakhi wants so that her performance is not affected. Kavya feels that it is an excellent opportunity for her to insult and say mean things to Anupama. When Paritosh also starts arguing with them and says the family can never stay calm, Anupama asks him to move to the penthouse instead of threatening them every now and then.

In the upcoming episode, Babuji will tell the family that the behaviour of Pakhi with her mother is unacceptable and he will not tolerate such behaviour in the house. As a punishment, he will be forbidding everyone from going to Pakhi’s annual function.

It will be interesting to know how the family will convince him to change his decision. We will get to know in upcoming episodes if Anupama will be attending the function or not.