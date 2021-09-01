Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama dolls up for college reunion, to meet her old friend Anuj Kapadia

One of the popular shows on TV Anupamaa is going through a lot of twists in the plot. While the track about Anupama's loan from Rakhi Dave has been the centre of all attention, in the upcoming episodes, we will see it shift towards a college reunion where apparently Anupama may bump into her old friend and businessman, Anuj Kapadia. In the previous episode, we saw that Kavya and Vanraj visited Anuj Kapadia's office to talk to him about his offer of buying their godown for Rs 5 Crore, but were shocked to know that he had not finalised the deal yet.

Disappointed due to this, Kavya accused Anupama of this mishappening. However, she soon realised that she had given a cheque of Rs 22 Lakh to Rakhi. Feeling the tension of her hasty move, Kavya goes into ask Anupamaa to get it back. We also saw that Anupama refused to do so but just then Kinjal surprised everyone with the cheque and Kavya was relieved. Kinjal informed everyone that she stole it from her mom's office. As the family celebrates averting the big problem due to Kavya's cheque, Anupama's friend Devika is seen coming. She is seen insisting that Anupama joins her for the college reunion.

Amid the tension regarding the loan from Rakhi, Kavya and Baa begin to taunt Anupama on this. However, Babuji comes to her aid and cleverly convince Baa. Now, once all approve, Kinjal and Pakhi help Anupamaa in getting ready and the family is pleasantly surprised to see her. Anupama will be seen dolling up in a gorgeous saree for the college reunion with her friends.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupamaa meets her college friend Anuj Kapadia at the reunion. Will this meeting turn into a new friendship for Anupama? Will it also help Anupama in dealing with the financial crisis related to Rakhi Dave? Well, to know what happens next, you’ll have to stay tuned to Anupamaa.

