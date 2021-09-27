Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama gives Anuj homemade food; Vanraj and Kavya pay a surprise visit to Mumbai

In the recent episodes of the show Anupamaa, it is shown that her childhood dream of sitting in the plane was fulfilled by Anuj, as he takes her on a business trip to Mumbai. She always wanted to see the sea closely and thanks to Anuj, all her dreams come true.

Anupama feels excited sitting in a plane and asks Anuj to take a few pics of her. She sends it to Babuji and informs him that she is in the business class. Later, when the plane takes off Anupama gets emotional, but when she sees Anuj, all scared it makes her laugh. She consoles him and calms him down by reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Anuj feels better after some time and asks Anupama to enjoy her first flight as he moves to a different seat. Later, Anuj doesn't like the food served in the flight, so Anupama gives her home-made food to him.

In another scene, at the Shah house, Vanraj and Kavya are seen talking as Vanraj admits that he has an attachment with Anupama. He tells Kavya that he doesn't want to taunt Anupama, he doesn't want to feel jealous of Anuj, but he still does. He also apologises to Kavya for saying that he still feels attached to Anupama. Later, Kavya says that she hopes it doesn't become anything more than an attachment.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Anupama is excited when Anuj takes her to the beach. But she gets shocked when she sees Vanraj and Kavya there. It will be interesting to find out why Vanraj and Kavya went to Mumbai.