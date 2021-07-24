Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama snubs Vanraj and Kavya as they take her for granted

The upcoming episode of the show Anupamaa will show different behaviour of Anupama as she gets angry with Kavya. In the recent episodes, it was shown that Anupama and the family had been distributing pamphlets to the people on the road. Rakhi makes a huge scene of the situation. Hearing all this, Anupama finally breaks her silence and speaks up for her family. On Anupama’s reaction, Rakhi and Kavya start blaming her speakin and even raise question on her character.

However, Anupama does not back down and she tells Kavya that if she has so much problem then she can leave the house as well as vacated the café. Vanraj is shocked by her statement and asks her that why should he feel guilty in the present situation, to which she replies that he not speaking up when required is wrong. On seeing the reaction of Vanraj, Kavya says that they have no where to go. To this Anupama replies that they should not take advantage of her as she can also be like her in no time.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Baa asks Anupama to tell the chef to add a new dish on menu of the café. But Anupama reverts saying that she does not want to get involved in the affairs of the café anymore. At the same time, Kavya comes there and tells Baa that she will help her.

It will be interesting to see if the relationship between Anupama and Vanraj will be severed or improved. We will also get to know if Anupama will forgive Kavya for her mean behaviour.

The show comprises Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. It is produced under the banner of Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

Also read- Anupamaa 23 July 2021, Written Update: Rakhi and Vanraj get into a heated argument