Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama suggests Vanraj to open his own cafe but Samar is not pleased

Anupama offers space in her dance academy for Vanraj to open his cafe. Samar does not want her to help Vanraj.

The show Anupamaa has been keeping the audience hooked to it with its interesting twists and turns. In the previous episodes, it was shown that Vanraj and Kavya both lose their job; hence, they are very stressed. Kavya promises Vanraj that she will make sure that he gets a good job with a big position, instead of a small job. She also got an interview appointment for Vanraj. At the same time, Anupama gives a suggestion to Vanraj of starting his own cafe.

She encourages him to start his own cafe and even offers him to do it in her dance academy. Everyone is impressed by the idea, including Vanraj. Kavya has doubts about the plan, but Vanraj convinces her. She says that she will not be a part of this café idea, but Vanraj is very excited to start his own café.

Samar is not happy with Anupama’s decision as he feels that she shouldn't be helping Vanraj when he and Kavya have hurt her a lot in the past. He wants her to not get involved in their problems and she should concentrate on her work instead of helping them.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Vanraj will be struggling to find a suitable name for the cafe. Anupama will be convincing Samar to support his father. It will be seen in the upcoming episode how the opening of the cafe pans out in the future. The actors in the lead roles are Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, and Madalsa Sharma.

