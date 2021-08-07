Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupamaa assist Pakhi with makeup; Former freezes on the stage

In the recent episodes of the popular daily soap Anupamaa, we have seen that there is some issue created between Anupama and her daughter. It is seen that Pakhi talks rudely to everyone in the family, and forbids Anupama from coming to her dance performance. See her misbehavior, Babuji takes a strict decision and tells that no one will go to the annual day function except Anupama, Pakhi, and Kavya.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kavya is busy in her own world and does not help Pakhi, hence Anupama comes to her rescue. She assists in dressing and makeup of Pakhi. But just before the performance she gets stuck in their room. Luckily Samar reaches there on time and helps her out of the room.

Another problem arises when Anupama goes on the stage but she freezes on seeing the audience. But at the same time, her family enters and motivates her. Later Anupama and her students give a beautiful performance on the stage. Anupama gets overwhelmed to see the response to her performance but she decides to leave as Pakhi had asked her to not see her performance.

In the further episode, it will be seen that Pakhi’s performance is about to come up, but she is looking everywhere for Kavya.

It will in interesting to know if Pakhi will find Kavya on time and will she be able to perform or not?