Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama's dance academy is ready; Vanraj loses his job again

Anupamaa is the most-watched shows on television. The show has been keeping the audience hooked with the upcoming twists and turns.

The popular show Anupamaa is gearing up for another twist. The current track is showing the Shah family is celebrating Samar’s birthday and everyone is happy. The happiness increases after Baa finally agrees to Samar and Nandini's marriage. And while the family was in a joyous mood, Kavya questions them why did create such a huge drama earlier. She does not like the family members and wants them to throw out of the house. But Vanraj loves his family.

However, Kavya later sees Samar and Vanraj talking and asks Vanraj about it. He then asks her to not interfere between father and son. But later tells her that he gave a policy to Samar that he had bought on his first birthday. Kavya tells him that he should have kept the money with himself. The next day, Vanraj tells everyone that he is going to pitch Babuji and Anupama's idea for the café. Then Kavya makes fun of Anupama and asks Vanraj if he is going to consult 12th pass for all this now.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that while Anupama is happy that her dance academy is finally done, Kavya's boss insults her for messing up with the presentation. Vanraj too has bad news as his friend tells him that he will have to shut the cafe. What will Kavya and Vanraj do now? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

