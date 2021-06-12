Anupamaa SPOILERS: Babuji takes a major decision for Anupama; Vanraj blames her for being greedy

Anupama reaches home after recovering and she is shocked with Babuji’s decision. Vanraj tries to talk her out of it but Babuji gives him a befitting reply.

The show Anupamaa has been making chartbuster progress over the past few months. The story of the show will always keep you intrigued as to what will happen next. The recent plot twists and turns of the show have been entertaining the audiences. The cast of the show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale and Tassnim Sheikh.

The latest plot shows Anupama getting back to health and the exit of the doctor Advait played by Apurva Agnihotri. While Anupama returned to her home, she is up for another surprise. As she reaches her home, Babuji informs her of his decision of giving half of the house to her. This news comes as a shock to Vanraj and Kavya. Vanraj becomes upset at his father as well as Anupama. He also blames her for having her eye on the property and now she has got what she wanted. Anupama tries to change the mind of Babuji, but he threatens to stop eating if she does not agree.

Vanraj gets angry with Anupama and coaxes her to say no to the offer. Seeing this Babuji intervenes and says that if he can have an affair at that age and get married, then he also has the right to do what he wishes.

Later the Shah family welcomes Anupama by performing aarti for her. Babuji calls her "Lakshmi, Saraswati and Anapoorna" which makes her emotional and happy. On the other hand, when Kavya enters the house, the toran on the door falls down. Seeing that Baa says that the new bride has already started showing signs of destruction.

In the upcoming episode, it will be shown that Kavya tells Anupama that she is the rightful daughter-in-law of the family and Anupama should stay away from her home. To this Anupama replies that the house and the family have been hers for the last 25 years and Kavya should not even think of harming them at any cost.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see if Vanraj will keep blaming Anupama for all the happenings in the house or try to understand her.

