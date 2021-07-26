Anupamaa SPOILERS: Customer asks for Keto sandwich; Rakhi makes plans to insult Shah family

The recent episode has brought in new troubles in the life of Anupama, played by talented Rupali Ganguly. It is shown that Anupama gives space in her dance academy for setting up Vanraj’s café. In the recent episodes, it is shown that Rakhi Dave and Kavya insult the family members of the Shah family for distributing pamphlets on the road. Kavya is sure that the idea to distribute pamphlets must be Anupama's. Anupama gets offended by her and asks Kavya to leave the house and café. She also adds that she can be like them in a matter of seconds.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that the Anupama will tell everyone that she will be interfering in the working of the café. In the further episode, it will be seen that Anupama will refuse to go to the café as she has dance classes for housewives. But a situation will occur in the café when a regular customer will be asking Keto sandwich that Anupama had made. Baa will make the sandwich for her and tell that Anupama had taught her how to make it in case the customer comes back for it.

Later, Rakhi will pay a surprise visit to the café and tell everyone that she had sent some customers there. Everyone will be shocked to hear the news. Later, she will offer monetary help to Vanraj, which he will refuse but Kavya will take it immediately from her. It will be shown that Rakhi is doing all this to ensure that her daughter Kinjal leaves the house without any guilt.

It will be seen in the upcoming episodes, the impact of Kavya’s hasty action on the relationship between her and Vanraj. We will also see if Rakhi’s plan will work or not.