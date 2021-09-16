Anupamaa SPOILERS: Devika tells Anupama to live life on her own terms; Latter signs the partnership agreement

The recent episodes of the show Anupamaa are full of drama and entertainment, with the entry of the new character Anuj Kapadia. It is seen that he offers a partnership in a new project to Anupama and Vanraj is unable to digest the bond between Anupama and Anuj.

Later, Vanraj insults Anupama as he says that her idea was finalized and she got the offer only because she is Anuj's college crush. Along with Vanraj, Kavya, Baa, and Paritosh also insulted Anupama for taking favours from Anuj.

Vanraj tells Anupama that she should say no to the partnership, but she tells him that he cannot ask her to do anything as he is not her husband anymore. Baa also chimes in and tells her that she also wants her to say no to the proposal. A huge argument happens in the Shah house, where only Babuji, Kinjal, and Samar are seen taking a stand for Anupama.

Anupama feels hurt and angry so she vents her anger by going to her dance academy. Devika also reaches there and tells her that Babuji had asked her to talk to her. She tells Anupama that it is high time that she starts living her life on her terms instead of worrying about what others feel or think about her.

In another scene, it is seen that Vanraj talks to Paritosh and convinces him to talk to Anupama about refusing the proposal.

In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that Anupama sends sweets home and to Anuj. Vanraj asks her what are they for, so she tells them it's for her acceptance of partnership with Anuj Kapadia.