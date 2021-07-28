Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya blames Anupama after Vanraj's cafe gets a two star rating

The Anupamaa is still managing to keep the audience hooked to the television screen. The show has changed a lot. It is now showing the changed life of Vanraj and Anupama, who are now divorced. The show is now focussing on their ambitions. Anupama has opened a dance academy and Vanraj is also running a café. Both are very happy. The current track shows that the family is very excited and nervous about the food critic coming to the cafe. Everyone is tensed as Anupama is not there and then who will prepare the authentic dishes.

Samar convinces Anupama to help them and she agreed. With Anupama takes care of the dishes, Kavya decides to entertain the food critic. She goes on and on about how she has finalised the menu, the decor and everything. Meanwhile, two ladies from their locality also came and insisted that Vanraj sings a song for them. Vanraj and Samar then perform on "Neele neele ambar par" and entertain the audience. After the performance, the food critic leaves and tells Vanraj and Kavya that they will know about the review the next day.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Vanraj gets upset and angry seeing the review. When Kavya sees that they have got a two-star rating, she blames Anupama for it. Vanraj interrupts her by saying that she loved the food, but has mentioned that the owner was quite irritating. What will Vanraj do now? Will Anupama motivate Vanraj? Will Kavya take the blame?

