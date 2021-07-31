Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya calls babuji tax chor; Pakhi refuses help from Nandini and Kinjal

In the recent episode of Anupamaa, it is shown that Anupama and Vanraj will be facing a major problem in their life. The duo has only one month to pay the property tax of Rs 20 lakh. They decide to keep this a secret from the family. But Kavya finds out about it and she tells Vanraj that it is Anupama’s problem and she should deal with it. Kavya even goes ahead to call Babuji as Tax chor.

Rakhi will be making an entry at the same time and offers to help to save them from the embarrassment they are going through. But the Shah family refuses to take any help from her.

In another scene, it will be shown that Pakhi is very anxious about her performance at the school function. Hence, she asks Kavya to help her out with the dance practice. But Kavya says that she is busy and refuses to help her. Then Anupama asks Nandini to assist Pakhi, but Pakhi lashes out at her and refuses their help. She also says that if her performance goes badly in the school function, then Kinjal and Nandini will be the ones to be blamed.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, the performance of Pakhi in the function will be seen.