Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya gets insecure & blames Anupama for coming in between her & Vanraj

The show Anupamaa is presently the most-watched show on television screens. The audience likes the entertaining plot of the show and the twists in it. The lead pair of the show is played by the remarkable actors, Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. The recent plot is filled with intense drama as Kavya and Anupamaa are staying together in the same house. This makes Kavya very insecure and jealous of her. She is seen fighting with the members of the house frequently.

In the recent plot, it is shown that Kavya hires a maid for cooking food, but the maid misbehaves with Baa. This upsets Anupama and she tells Kavya about it, but she takes it differently as she feels that Anupamaa is now targeting her maid. Seeing the disrespectful nature, Anupamaa fires her. Vanraj supports her in the case and asks Kavya to manage the household chores till Jhilmil comes back.

Kavya gets offended on hearing this as she feels everyone is siding with Anupamaa and ganging up against her. She even overlooks her relationship with Vanraj in her jealousy.

In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that the women of the house start preparing for the Vat Savitri puja. But Kavya asks Anupamaa to go to her mother’s house for the puja as she does not want her to cast an evil eye on her and Vanraj’s relationship. Hearing this, Anupamaa replies saying she is not like her who would break anyone’s home.

Kavya’s insecurity and jealousy seem to be growing every day. It will be shown in the upcoming episodes.