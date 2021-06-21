Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya gets jealous of Anupama as she serves food to Vanraj; Tells her to stay away from him

Vanraj does not like the food made by the maid. So Baa serves him food made by Anupama, which angers Kavya.

The show Anupamaa has been topping the charts since weeks. The show’s interesting plot and surprising twists keep the audiences entertained. There have been numerous developments in the plot of the show which included the divorce of Anupama and Vanraj, followed by his marriage with Kavya. Anupama stays in the Shah house along with her children and in-laws. It is shown that the ex-wife and present wife are now living under the same roof.

As Kavya is the only working member of her family, she struggles to manage house chores along working in the office. She hires a full-time maid, but the maid cooks food in olive oil, which Vanraj does not like. Hence, Baa serves him the food made by Anupama. When Kavya comes home from work and she finds out about it, she gets furious with Baa. Seeing this, Anupama intervenes, but Kavya rebukes her by asking her to stay away from her husband.

Anupama tells her she is not like her, and would never start a relationship with someone else’s husband. In the upcoming episodes, it will be shown that Vanraj is offered the job of the Sales and Marketing Head of a café and he is inclined towards accepting the offer. The family is happy for him, but Kavya feels that it is a demeaning job and he should not take it.

The show Anupamaa has a wide range of audience. The characters are convincing, which are played by the talented actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Also read- Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Kavya gives up on household chores; Plans to hire a maid for her & Vanraj

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×