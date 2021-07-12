Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya gives a makeover to Baa; Paritosh and Kinjal decide to move out of the Shah house

Paritosh decides to move out of Shah house on Rakhi’s suggestion, but Vanraj stops him. Anupama tells Vanraj to not try to tie him down in the name of a joint family.

The present plot of the show Anupamaa is full of unexpected twists and turns. Anupama offers space in her dance academy to Vanraj for opening his own cafe. Vanraj and Kavya have a major fight over their job loss as he blames Kavya for it. Baa consoles her after she loses her job and tells about it to Babuji. She again goes to Kavya and has a conversation with her. Kavya will be giving a makeover to Baa, who tells her that she should be supporting Vanraj as she is his wife and his biggest strength.

Kavya understands her and she will send all the best message to Vanraj. Anupama will try to convince Samar to coax Vanraj to open his café in the dance academy. In another scene, it will be shown that Rakhi will be manipulating Paritosh to get a separate house for him and Kinjal. Paritosh will be already interested in the idea. He tells her that people become nostalgic when they talk about living in a joint family, but there are numerous restrictions also in living with a joint family.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Paritosh will tell everyone that he is moving out of the Shah house, with his wife Kinjal. Vanraj is not pleased with this and argues with him, but Anupama tells him that a joint family does not mean they keep each other tied down. She tells him that Paritosh can move out if he wants. The result of Paritosh moving out of the Shah house will be seen in the upcoming episodes of the show.

The show ‘Anupamaa’ is highly appreciated as it is highly relatable to the audience because of the homemaker being the lead character with other characters including Kavya, Vanraj, Kinjal, Paakhi, and Samar.

Also read- Anupamaa SPOILERS: Anupama suggests Vanraj to open his own cafe but Samar is not pleased

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×