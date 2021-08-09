Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya goes missing right before Pakhi’s performance; Latter performs with Anupama

In the recent episodes of the show Anupamaa, it was seen that Pakhi had been misbehaving with everyone in the Shah house. She felt that her mother gave more attention to Kinjal and Nandini. Hence, she decides to befriend Kavya. She also plans her annual day dance performance with Kavya and tells Anupama to not come to see her performance. Bapuji gets angry and tells her that nobody will attend the function. At the function, Anupama’s performance goes well and she gets highly appreciated.

After her performance, she decides to leave as Pakhi did not want her to be at her performance. But she is unable to leave, hence she hides near the stage so she could see her performance. The major problem occurs when Kavya is nowhere to be found right before Pakhi’s performance. She keeps looking for her everywhere and she is about to faint when Anupama comes to her aid.

It will be seen in the upcoming episode that Anupama will be performing on stage with Pakhi. We will also see Kavya’s reaction to her them dancing together on stage.