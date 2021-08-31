Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya hands over cheque to Rakhi without thinking; Vanraj gets shocked on reading documents

The recent episodes of the show Anupamaa has brought new twist in the show with the entry of a new character Anuj Kapadia. The Shahs were seen in deep trouble as the family had come under a massive debt of Rs. 40 lakh. But now it seems like their financial troubles will be solved soon with the help of business tycoon, Anuj Kapadia.

It is shown that the businessman offers to buy the go-down of the Shah family and in exchange, he is ready to pay them Rs. 5 crore. Vanraj and Kavya become happy about the deal and start making plans for investing the money.

In the excitement of getting a massive sum of money, Kavya calls up Rakhi for handing over the cheque. She even does not wait for the confirmation of the deal. Vanraj asks her to wait but she does not listen to him. Rakhi also gets shocked as she wonders how the Shah family was able to procure such a large amount of money so soon for paying her back.

Later, Kavya and Vanraj go to Anuj Kapadia’s office, where an employee gives them the documents for the deal. Both of them are surprised to read the details of the deal, hence they decide to discuss with Babuji about it.

In the upcoming episode of the show Anupamaa, it will be seen that Devika visits the Shah house for taking Anupama to her school’s reunion. It will be interesting to see if Anupama will meet Anuj and what will happen when they will come face to face.