Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya instigates Pakhi against Anupama; Vanraj finds them dancing together at home

Kavya plans to turn Pakhi against Anupama and uses the alone time to convince her that she is not Anupama’s priority. Pakhi fights with Anupama on her return from the academy.

As it starts being a little calm in the Shah house, a new issue arises for them. In the recent episodes of the popular show ‘Anupamaa’, it was shown that Anupamaa suggests Vanraj open his own cafe in her dance academy. But Samar does not approve of the idea of Anupama helping Varnraj and Kavya when they have hurt her deeply. But she tries to convince him somehow. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that all the family members go to see the dance academy, but Kavya and Pakhi stay back.

Kavya uses this opportunity to turn her against Anupama. She tells Pakhi that her mother is only concerned about Samar and wants to make his future secure. She tells her that Anupama’s priorities are very different and Pakhi’s name is last on the list.

Anupama tries to call Pakhi and but does not get through because of the network issues. When Anupama and Vanraj come back home, they are surprised to see Kavya and Pakhi dancing together.

Pakhi will be seen arguing with Anupama and telling her that she does not consider her as a priority. She tells her that she only focuses on the career of Samar and her priority comes even after Nandini.

Anupama’s reaction to the allegation of Pakhi will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. The show comprises talented actors including Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. It is produced under the banner of Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd.

