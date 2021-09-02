Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya taunts Anupama for getting dressed for reunion; Anuj Kapadia asks latter for a dance

It is seen in the popular daily soap Anupamaa that life of main character Anupama is taking a major positive turn with the entry of an old friend. It is shown in the recent episode that there is a new entry of Anuj Kapadia, a business tycoon. On the other hand, Devika visits the Shah house and asks Anupama to come to their college reunion. Anupama is seen doubtful and hesitant about going, but Babuji and Baa encourage her to attend it.

The whole family is excited for Anupama’s school reunion as Kinjal and Pakhi help her in getting dressed up. Kavya does not like the family’s enthusiasm and taunts her saying that she is dressing up as if she is going to meet someone special. This makes Anupama feel bad and she decides to not attend the reunion. But Vanraj comes to her assistance and tells her to not think about what Kavya said.

Later, Devika gets to know about what happened with Anupama in the past few days, which completely shocks her. Devika asks her to never hide her problems in the future. As Anupama is ready to leave, she is sure that nobody will remember her at the college reunion, but she gets a surprise as all her classmates welcome her and also talk about her dance.

After some time, Anuj Kapadia makes an entry. He was the one who had planned the get-together. He introduces himself to Anupama, but she is not able to remember him from college. Hence, she just addresses him as a business tycoon.