Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya taunts everyone for supporting Vanraj's cafe job & blames Anupama as she gets fired

Rakhi tells everyone that Kavya has lost her job. Anupama tries to console her, but Kavya blames her for losing her job.
19696 reads Mumbai Updated: July 9, 2021 09:35 am
Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kavya taunts everyone for supporting Vanraj's cafe job & blames Anupama as she gets fired
The latest episode of the show Anupamaa is full of twists and drama as Kavya and Vanraj both lose their jobs. Vanraj tells his family about losing his job, and Kavya creates a huge drama about it. She disrespects Vanraj for losing his job and says that she was expecting this to happen. Kavya also does not leave the chance to taunt the Shah family as she blames them for supporting Vanraj for taking up the job in the café. She says that they only did it to get in the good books of Vanraj.

At the same moment, Rakhi enters the Shah house and tells everyone about Kavya losing her job. Kavya had kept this a secret and had instructed Kinjal to not tell this to anyone. But Rakhi tells everyone that Kavya lost her job due to her overconfident attitude at her workplace. Anupama feels bad for her and tries to sympathise with her, but she puts the blame on Anupama for getting fired from her job.

Anupama is shocked by this allegation on her, and how she reacts to this situation will be seen in the upcoming situation. 

Anupamaa is one of the top trending shows. The show is produced by Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. The main actors of the shows are Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

Anonymous 5 hours ago

Anupama has been turned in to a full time worker under the name of pariwar .just divorcing a philanderer is not being forward.

Anonymous 6 hours ago

This good show is getting spoiled by writers obsession to keep Anupama in every scene . It is not necessary fir her to put in her pennies worth in each scene . The actress has same expressions for happiness , excitement and she overacts . Reminds us of DT aunty from YHM

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Too much overacting from Anupama and that funny accent is laughable