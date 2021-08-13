Anupamaa SPOILERS: Kinjal wants to stay back; Anupama gets a call from bank for loan

The Star Plus popular show Anupamaa is showing a high voltage drama in the serial. In the current track, viewers saw how Pakhi understood her mother’s value and said sorry also. She even blamed Kavya for ditching her at the last moment. But Kavya said her job interview was more important than the dance competition. While the drama was going on Paritosh got irritated and vent out all his frustration on everyone. He screamed and starting pointing out everybody’s mistake.

His outburst has left everyone upset but Anupama and Vanraj decide to let him go by giving him and Kinjal their blessings. Samar and Pakhi try to convince Paritosh that he should stay, but he doesn't listen. Kinjal pours her heart out to Nandini and tells her that she doesn't want to leave the family and go. Meanwhile, Vanraj and Anupama talk to Pakhi and tell her that they won't tolerate her disrespectful behaviour next time. They said they will give her space, but she too needs to understand that they are her parents and they deserve respect too.

Later Anupama performs aarti and the family gives their blessings to Kinjal and Paritosh. But Kinjal decides to stay. She said she won't cut off ties with the family and need some time. Will Paritosh be able to convince Kinjal into going? Also, Anupama gets a call from a bank for a loan, will she take it? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

