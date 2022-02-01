Anupamaa SPOILERS: Malvika and Vanraj plan to shift to Mumbai; Anupama and Anuj go on a date

The upcoming episode of the popular daily soap Anupamaa is full of surprises for the audience. It is seen that Bapuji is waiting for Vanraj to come back home. Once he is there, he asks him about the Mumbai project. Vanraj tells him that Malvika wants to open a restaurant first in Mumbai. Bapuji expresses concern over him leaving their Ahmedabad project midway and starting a new one. Vanraj tells him that it's Malvika's money and he is only doing what she is asking him to do. Bapuji says that he knows him very well and he knows that even though it's Malvika's money, he must be doing things his way.

Bapuji cautions him that he should keep his relationship with Malvika strictly professional. Vanraj is then heard saying that he is not interested in Malvika at all, and is only focussed on his goal. He feels that it's either Kavya or Anupama who must have told Bapuji about all this.

Meanwhile, Anupama goes to talk to Anuj but finds him sleeping. She then calls Bapuji and asks him how things are at home. They both know that things could get worse in the coming days, but they don't share it with each other.

The next day, Anupama apologises to Anuj and tells him that they should talk to Malvika. Just then they see Malvika with a backpack and she tells them that she is going to Mumbai with Vanraj. He comes to pick her up and bids goodbye to Anupama. Later, he asks Malvika if Anuj or Anupama stopped her from going, to which she said no. Vanraj tells her that Anuj and Anupama will get a surprise in the coming days, and changes the topic by saying that their success will make them jealous.

In another scene, Anupama asks Anuj to go out with her. He asks her if it's a date. She is left speechless with his question. On the other hand, Bapuji tells Baa that he will talk to Anupama about her marriage with Anuj.

Later, Anupama is waiting for Anuj to come. She is surprised to see him dress up in jeans and a shirt. She jokes that he is overdressed and now people will make fun of her.

In Mumbai, Malvika and Vanraj's meeting goes well. He tells her that it's a good deal and they should not wait to say yes, but Malvika disagrees.



