Anupamaa SPOILERS: Malvika calls Anuj ‘joru ka ghulam’; Vanraj taunts Anupama and Kavya

In the recent episode of the daily soap Anupamaa, it is seen that Vanraj wants to acquire Anuj’s company. For this, he has been devising plans to get in the good books of Malvika and get close to her. The episode began with Anuj and Anupama spending the night at the office. They both take care of each other throughout the night and wake up when Malvika comes in the morning. She brings fresh clothes for them and asks them to freshen up. Once she leaves, Anuj and Anupama talk about launching their restaurant on time. Anupama reveals that she is happy but worried at the same time. Anuj encourages her by saying that he is not at all worried because she is his partner.

Meanwhile, at the Shah house both Kavya and Vanraj leave for office together. Vanraj goes into the conference room where Anuj, Anupama and Malvika were having their breakfast. Anupama offers him some sandwiches and tells him that she knows that he has not had his breakfast. Vanraj asks her if she can sense that she should also know what kind of people he wants to see near him. Anupama tells him that she is not his babysitter.

Kavya joins them in the conference hall and seeing her Vanraj gets angry. He tells Malvika that he thought over her idea of launching the restaurant in Mumbai and they can do it. Anupama wanted to share her opinion on this but Vanraj interrupted her by saying that Malvika doesn't need a babysitter. Anupama tells them that before opening a restaurant in Mumbai, they should launch one in Ahmedabad. Anuj agrees with Anupama, to which Malvika said that he always agrees with her and has become a "joru ka ghulam". Vanraj also comments that they should keep their personal and professional relationships separate. Malvika agrees with him and tells them that they will sit in another conference room for their meeting.

Later, Malvika asks Vanraj to calm down. He tells her that fate always brings those people back to him whom he doesn't want to see, like he didn't know she was Anuj's sister, then he had to share an office with Anupama and now Kavya is working with them. He tells her that Kavya emotionally blackmailed him for marriage, and she caused a lot of problems in the family including becoming the owner of their house.

He tells Malvika that people feel it's always a woman who suffers but even men do suffer in a marriage, but their sufferings are ignored. Malvika then tries to comfort him that Kavya needed a job and Anuj and Anupama just helped her. She further tells him that the situation might have been such that Kavya made poor choices. Vanraj didn't like what she said and left from there.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Vanraj in his old style (sitting on a dining table chair straight in front of the entrance) waits for Kavya to return. Once Anupama and Kavya come back, he refers to Kavya as "ye aurat" to which Anupama tells him that she has a name. Vanraj then taunts them how two sautans and arch-enemies have become best friends now.



