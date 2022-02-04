Anupamaa SPOILERS: Malvika doubts Anuj’s intentions; Anupama decides to break her partnership with latter

The upcoming episode of the popular daily soap Anupamaa will show a major twist in the lives of Anupama and Anuj. The episode begins with Vanraj telling Malvika that she is the one who has been sacrificing in this brother-sister relationship. He tells her that Anuj asked her to break her relationship with her boyfriend, then he asked her to get married to someone else and she suffered a lot in that relationship. He added that now he wants her to break her partnership with him.

He tells her that though she was able to get out of an abusive marriage, she has been in an abusive relationship since the very beginning while Anuj has just used her for his advantage. Anuj and Anupama are shocked to hear this.

Malvika tells Vanraj that her brother can do anything for her, to which Vanraj asks her if Anuj and Anupama will break their partnership for her. Anuj and Anupama are stunned by this. He then tells Malvika that her relationship is just one way where only she is making sacrifices. He tells her that she is very innocent and her brother and sister-in-law (Anupama) are very smart. He then tells Anupama that she must be happy now that she has broken his partnership with Malvika. He tells Anupama that he was happy that she is succeeding in life, but she is not happy with his success and wants to take revenge from him.

Vanraj accuses Anupama that she took revenge from him because he left her for Kavya. He says that he still tried to mend things with her but she wanted a divorce and he did what she wanted. Before Anupama could react, Vanraj asks Malvika if it's his fault that she likes him. He asks her if he has ever tried to cross the line with her. He tells her that he is being punished because he is Anupama's ex-husband. He tells Malvika that he wishes her the best with Anuj and Anupama.

Samar hears the entire conversation and tells the family about it. The family starts arguing over it and take sides. Kavya tells them that Vanraj is playing a game and he will not stop until he wins.

Anuj then tries to explain to Malvika that he was doing things for her best. But Malvika tells him that he has always done this. She tells him that she loved Akshay but he didn't want her to be with him, and asked her to break up. Then he asked her to get married to someone who tortured her. She tells him between her marriage and divorce, all that she remembers is pain. She tells him that after a long time she met Vanraj, who became her good friend, but Anuj once again asked her to break her relationship. She tells him that she left her love, her country and now Vanraj for him. She tells him that Vanraj is right, it's a one-sided relationship and tells Anuj that now she won't listen to him.

Malvika then sends a voice message to Vanraj saying that he was right. Vanraj smiles and tells her that she shouldn't fight with her brother for him, but she should be angry with the person who made Anuj do so.

Later, at home, Anuj is sitting alone when Anupama comes with her bags packed. She leaves the files of the project and apologises to Anuj. She says that she wanted to become the bridge between him and Malvika but she became a big wall.



Also read- Anupamaa SPOILERS: Vanraj instigates Malvika against Anuj by blaming him for her parents’ death