Anupamaa SPOILERS: Nandini suggests Kavya to return to US; Latter asks Anupama to help her get back to Vanraj

Anupamaa is one of the most popular shows on TV. The recent plot of Makar Sankranti saw the return of Kavya in the house. She questioned the family and Vanraj if they were bothered about her. Anupama tried to stop them from arguing but in vain. Vanraj also gets tired of Kavya's bickering, and pushed the table in anger. He and Kavya both leave from there.

Baa and Bapuji apologise to GK that he had to see their son and daughter-in-law fighting. Anuj tries to comfort them and says that they are like a family. He wants to be a part of anything that happens in their life, be it happy or sad. Anupama then asks Paritosh to take everyone back home.

Anuj and Anupama come back home and Anuj tells Anupamaa that she shouldn't get between Vanraj and Kavya. Malvika comes there and tells them that she feels Kavya is wrong. She adds that that Kavya and Vanraj's marriage should be ended because it is becoming toxic. She also tells them that no matter what they feel, she will always support Vanraj.

Meanwhile, Nandini tells Kavya that she should end her marriage with Vanraj as he doesn't want to be with her any more. She asks her to protect her self-respect and tells her that they should go back to the US. Kavya tells her it's not easy for her to leave, especially when Vanraj ended his first marriage for her. Nandini tells her that it was not Vanraj but Anupama who ended the marriage. Kavya tells Nandini that she can't leave the person whom she has loved for 10 years.

In the upcoming episode, Anupama tells Kavya and Nandini that if they want to go back to the US, they should leave with their head held high. She tells them to go only after they have got all the answers to the questions they have in their mind. Kavya tells Anupama that she wants to become the old Kavya and asks for her help.



