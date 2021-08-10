Anupamaa SPOILERS: Pakhi apologises to Anupama in front of all, mother & daughter's team wins competition

The recent episodes of the show Anupamaa showed that Pakhi had been misbehaving with Anupama and the family. She shows attitude to everyone and takes the side of Kavya in the house. She makes Kavya her dance partner and also warns Anupama to not come to see her performance. This leaves her heartbroken, but she does not say anything to Pakhi. Even though Pakhi had asked her to leave, she decides to stay back and hides to watch her perform on stage.

Anupama sees that Kavya has gone missing right before the performance of the duo, and Pakhi was searching for her. She was about to faint, but Anupama supports her and becomes her dance partner and they then perform together. Pakhi feels bad for her behaviour towards the family. She apologises to everyone and especially her mother in front of the whole school.

Later, the teacher tells her that since Pakhi changed her partner at the last moment, her performance will not be considered. But they later change their decision and Pakhi gets the best performance award. Anupama and her students also win a prize.

The show Anupamaa is one of the most popular ones. It has a massive fan following as the audience is able to relate to the characters of the show including Anupama, Vanraj, Samar- Nadini, Paritosh- Kinjal, Pakhi and others. The roles are portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

