Anupamaa SPOILERS: Pakhi struggles to get ready as Kavya focus on herself; Will she take Anupama's help?

The popular show Anupamaa is keeping the audience hooked. A high voltage drama is going on in the show. We have seen that Kavya hates Anupama and wants her to leave the house. But all her plan does not work. She is more concerned about herself and does not think about others. In fact, she does not leave any chance of insulting her husband Vanraj. But the current track is focussing on Pakhi and her rude behaviour towards Anupama. Family members are also tensed and not liking it.

Pakhi has teamed up with Kavya for her annual day's function but Anupama just couldn't stop herself from not worrying about her. While leaving for the event, Anupama sees Kavya carrying all the fried snacks and tells her it is not good for Pakhi. But Pakhi overhears their conversation and insults Anupama yet again. Samar and Vanraj ask her to behave nicely but she wouldn't listen to anyone. Babuji couldn't take it and asks Pakhi to apologise to Anupama. When she didn't, as a punishment Babuji said nobody will attend the event.

Everyone was shocked to hear that. Even Pakhi was seen shocked but still, she did not think twice about her mother. Babuji asked all three-Pakhi, Anupama, and Kavya to go and attend their function. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Pakhi asks Kavya to help her, but she doesn't, also when she tells her that her dress is a little uncomfortable, Kavya tells her that they can't make any changes at the last minute. Will Anupama come to Pakhi's rescue? To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

