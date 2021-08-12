Anupamaa SPOILERS: Paritosh leaves home, Vanraj and Anupama decide to send him away with blessings

It looks like trouble is not coming to an end for Anupama and Vanrah in Rajan and Deepa Shahi's show, Anupamaa. In the upcoming episode, we will get to see the after-effects of Paritosh's outburst on Vanraj and Anupama and how it impacts the Shah family. While the issues with Pakhi and Anupama are now laid to rest after the former understands her mother was right, it looks like Paritosh is in no mood to listen to his parents.

In the upcoming episode, we can expect to see Paritosh deciding to leave home after Vanraj slaps him post his outburst on the family, especially Anupama. In the last episode, seeing Paritosh's behaviour, Baa and Babuji feel they should leave the house and let the children live on their own. However, in the upcoming episode, we will see Anupama and Vanraj convincing them to stay in the house.

Post this, Anupama and Vanraj will be seen coming to a common consensus that if Paritosh wants to leave the house, then they should happily let him go. Post this, we may get to see them let go of Paritosh with their blessings. While this surely may break Anupama and Vanraj's heart, it remains to be seen how Paritosh's wife Kinjal reacts to his behaviour and outburst. To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa ''.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.

