Anupamaa SPOILERS: Paritosh leaves without Kinjal; Latter’s boss tries to abuse her

The problems in the Shah house are not coming to an end. In the popular TV show Anupamaa, it is seen that Paritosh is fed up with the drama in the house. He insults his grandparents and his other family members. He says that it is not a normal house and he can never get a moment of peace here. Baa and babuji decide to leave their home for the kids, but Anupama stops them. Paritosh decides to leave the home and live in the penthouse of Rakhi.

Anupama, Vanraj and family members bless him before he leaves. But a major problem occurs in his plan, as Kinjal decides to stay back. She tells him that she needs more time to think about this. The family asks them to take some time and come to a mutual decision. But Paritosh is completely fed up and leaves without her.

Later, Anupama gets a call from the bank, as they tell her that she can get a loan against some property. Hence, Anupama decides to put her property up for a mortgage.

Then it is seen that Kinjal is late from office, hence the family gets worried. It is seen that Kinjal’s boss tries to abuse her.

We will see the reaction of Kinjal in the upcoming episode. We will also see what Anupama will do about the mortgage and how the family saves Kinjal.