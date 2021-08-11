Anupamaa SPOILERS: Paritosh supports Kavya & calls the family dysfunctional; Baa & Babuji decide to leave home

Problems are just heaping up in the Shah family in the popular daily soap Anupamaa. In the previous episode, it was shown that Pakhi was creating ruckus in the house and made Kavya her dance partner. But Kavya gets an interview call right before their performance and she ditches Pakhi. But she wins the dance competition by dancing along with her mother Anupama.

When everyone is home, they celebrate the win of Pakhi. They also question Kavya for her absence from the stage. She tells them that she had a very important reason for missing out and that one cannot manage the house with a trophy. Paritosh supports her and alleges the family for discouraging a person who wants to grow.

He further adds that his home is like a cage for him and he is never happy for a moment. His words agitate Vanraj and they get into a heated argument. But Paritosh crosses limits by insulting Baa and Babuji, as he says that they behave like illiterates. He goes on to say that they are not a normal family because in normal families a father does not get married to another woman, a mother does not ask for a divorce and the ex-wife does not live in the same house as the present one.

We will see in further episodes that Vanraj will slap Paritosh and tell him to learn from his father’s mistakes. It will be seen that Baa and Babuji will talk about leaving the house for the happiness of their children.