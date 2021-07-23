Anupamaa SPOILERS: Rakhi insults Shah family; Anupama asks Vanraj & Kavya to leave the house and café?

The popular show Anupamaa is keeping the audience hooked by bringing continuous twists and turns. Recently, we saw that Anupama wanted to make Pakhi realise the importance of food. She scolds her and said that she should understand her father is working day and night to make the business successful. And she should not waste food like this. But Pakhi did not understand anything and started shouting at her. Even Vanraj thought that Anupama is making a big deal out of a small issue.

Meanwhile, Samar had gone to talk to Pakhi but she hit his leg and accidentally fell on the floor. Paritosh saw this and felt that Samar had hit her and they both got into a fight. Babuji saw all this and was quite disappointed. The next day, Samar gets pamphlets for Vanraj's cafe and distributes them to everyone on the street. Just then Rakhi, who was with her friend, saw all this and felt embarrassed. She meets the Shah family and insulted them. Vanraj couldn't take it and blasted at her.

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Anupama asks Kavya if she has a problem with her living in the house and also that her husband is running a cafe in her dance academy. Kavya says yes to both of her questions. Listening to her answer Anupama asks her to leave the house and the cafe. What made Anupama say so?

The show features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma in the lead roles. Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh are also seen in the pivotal roles.

