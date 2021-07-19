Anupamaa SPOILERS: Samar and Nandini tell Pakhi about Kavya’s intentions; Anupama comes to the aid of Vanraj

Samar and Nandini tell Pakhi that Kavya is using her to cause Anupama some trouble. Anupama makes the first or

The Shah family is finally happy as Anupama and Vanrajs' businesses are about to get started. The whole family goes for the inauguration of the café and the dance academy. Anupama and Vanraj ask Baa-Babuji to do the inauguration ceremony by cutting the ribbon.

After the ceremony, Anupama tries to talk to Pakhi and asks her to practice for her performance in the academy. But she talks back rudely to Anupama, seeing which Samar and Nandini try to make her understand the situation. They inform her that previously too, Kavya had tried to create a rift between Anupama and Kinjal, and she is also trying to do the same to her.

Kavya overhears their conversation and starts fighting with them. In another scene, a customer will come to the café but will go away seeing them indulged in an argument. Vanraj gets upset over losing his first customer, so Anupama helps him out by ordering a cup of tea from the café.

As the Shah family waits for more customers to arrive at the café, Anupama has an idea for attracting the crowd. She asks everyone to occupy a table each, so that people outside may feel that the café is filled with people and would come in. Vanraj approves the idea, but Kavya taunts Anupama as she says that no one will come with this plan.

It will be seen in the further episodes if people will come to Leela Ka Café or Anupama’s plan will be a flop show. Anupamaa is produced under Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd. and comprises numerous highly talented actors including Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh.

