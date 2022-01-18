Anupamaa SPOILERS: Samar calls off his engagement; Anupama gets angry at Vanraj

The recent plot of the popular daily soap Anupamaa is garnering the interest of the audience as they are liking the budding romance between Anupama and Anuj. In the upcoming episode, it will be seen that a huge argument will take place involving Vanraj and Nandini, who tells him that if he is so much bothered about his family, he should be concerned about his wife Kavya too. But, Vanraj was of the view that Kavya has made too many mistakes and now their relationship has become irreparable.

The whole Shah family tries to calm him down, but he goes on to say that he never liked Nandini and it will be good that Samar also realises soon that she is not the right girl for him. Just then Samar comes and he starts arguing with Nandini again. In anger, Samar throws the engagement ring and says that he is ending their relationship. Vanraj gets another reason to insult Nandini and he asks her to leave the house.

In another scene, Anuj is helping Anupama in making breakfast. Anupama plans to go to the Shah house along with Samar and Nandini's favourite breakfast. She leaves a heart-shaped paratha for Anuj. Once she reaches the Shah home, she is shocked to see the huge fight going on. She questions Vanraj about getting in the middle of Samar and Nandini's fight. She tells him that he should have tried to patch things, rather than damaging their relationship further.

In the upcoming episodes, Anupama will be seen trying to save Samar and Nandini's relationship. Vanraj advises Samar to get separated from Nandini. It will be interesting to see what will Samar do now.



